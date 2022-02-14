Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Narendra Modi, says he never speaks on employment, black money

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi yet again on Monday and said that he never speaks on real issues like unemployment and black money in his election speeches.

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, Rahul Gandhi said, “Unemployment is rising in the country but PM Modi does not speak on employment and issues like black money.”

Gandhi targeted the Narendra Modi-led government over demonetisation and goods and services tax, alleging that only two-three billionaires benefited from them.

Accusing PM Modi of making false promises, Rahul said, “PM Modi said in every speech that he'll deposit Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts, will give employment to 2 crore youth. Did anyone get it? Why does he not speak on corruption or employment? He did demonetization, imposed GST. Who got benefitted?”

PM Modi said in every speech that he'll deposit Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts, will give employment to 2 crore youth. Did anyone get it? Why does he not speak on corruption or employment? He did demonetization, imposed GST. Who got benefitted?: Rahul Gandhi in Hoshiarpur, Punjab

Addressing a rally of Congress’ supporters, Rahul Gandhi also slammed Narendra Modi for being ''insensitive'' to the genuine demands of the farmers.

“For almost a year, Punjab farmers stood hungry in winters as PM Modi tried to give their hard work to 2-3 billionaires. He couldn't give 2 minutes of silence in Parliament to farmers who died during the protest. He didn't give any compensation to them but Rajasthan and Punjab governments did,” Rahul Gandhi said in Punjab.

For a year, Punjab farmers stood hungry in winters as PM Modi tried to give their hard work to 2-3 billionaires. He couldn't give 2 mins of silence in parliament to farmers who died during the protest; didn't give compensation, Rajasthan & Punjab govt did: Rahul Gandhi in Punjab

Stating that his party's chief ministerial face Charanjit Singh Channi understands poverty, Gandhi said Channi will lead a government of poor people, farmers, small traders and small and medium businesses, not of 'arabpatis' (billionaires).

"...Whatever you grow in food park, be it potato chips or tomato ketchup, everything can be manufactured by directly transferring your produce from farms to food processing unit," says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a 'Navi Soch Nava Punjab' rally, in Hoshiarpur, Punjab

Rahul Gandhi had on Sunday alleged that bank frauds to the tune of Rs 5.35 lakh crore have taken place during the BJP government and that these are good days only for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "friends".

"Bank frauds of Rs 5,35,000 crore have happened so far during the Modi era -- in 75 years there has never been such a fraud with the money of people of India," Gandhi said on Twitter. "These days of loot and deceit are good days only for Modi's friends. #KiskeAccheDin," he also said, taking a swipe at the government over the 'achhe din' slogan.

The Congress party has also accused the Narendra Modi dispensation of complicity, collusion and connivance in the alleged fraud of Rs 22,842 crore by the Gujarat-based ABG Shipyard, which the party dubbed as "India's biggest bank fraud".

The opposition party has been accusing the Modi dispensation of helping a select few big businesses.

