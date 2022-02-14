हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab Election 2022

Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Narendra Modi, says he never speaks on employment, black money

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, Rahul Gandhi said, “Unemployment is rising in the country but PM Modi does not speak on employment and issues like black money.”

Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Narendra Modi, says he never speaks on employment, black money

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi yet again on Monday and said that he never speaks on real issues like unemployment and black money in his election speeches.

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, Rahul Gandhi said, “Unemployment is rising in the country but PM Modi does not speak on employment and issues like black money.”

Gandhi targeted the Narendra Modi-led government over demonetisation and goods and services tax, alleging that only two-three billionaires benefited from them.

Accusing PM Modi of making false promises, Rahul said, “PM Modi said in every speech that he'll deposit Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts, will give employment to 2 crore youth. Did anyone get it? Why does he not speak on corruption or employment? He did demonetization, imposed GST. Who got benefitted?”

 

 

Addressing a rally of Congress’ supporters, Rahul Gandhi also slammed Narendra Modi for being ''insensitive'' to the genuine demands of the farmers.

“For almost a year, Punjab farmers stood hungry in winters as PM Modi tried to give their hard work to 2-3 billionaires. He couldn't give 2 minutes of silence in Parliament to farmers who died during the protest. He didn't give any compensation to them but Rajasthan and Punjab governments did,” Rahul Gandhi said in Punjab.

 

 

Stating that his party's chief ministerial face Charanjit Singh Channi understands poverty, Gandhi said Channi will lead a government of poor people, farmers, small traders and small and medium businesses, not of 'arabpatis' (billionaires).

 

 

Rahul Gandhi had on Sunday alleged that bank frauds to the tune of Rs 5.35 lakh crore have taken place during the BJP government and that these are good days only for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "friends".

"Bank frauds of Rs 5,35,000 crore have happened so far during the Modi era -- in 75 years there has never been such a fraud with the money of people of India," Gandhi said on Twitter. "These days of loot and deceit are good days only for Modi's friends. #KiskeAccheDin," he also said, taking a swipe at the government over the 'achhe din' slogan.

The Congress party has also accused the Narendra Modi dispensation of complicity, collusion and connivance in the alleged fraud of Rs 22,842 crore by the Gujarat-based ABG Shipyard, which the party dubbed as "India's biggest bank fraud".

The opposition party has been accusing the Modi dispensation of helping a select few big businesses. 

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Punjab Election 2022Punjab Assembly election 2022Narendra ModiRahul Gandhiblack moneyUnemploymentCongress
Next
Story

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi promises free education, one lakh govt jobs if Congress wins in assembly polls

Must Watch

PT5M48S

Election On Zee: How much voting took place in Uttarakhand till 9 pm, figures came out