हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BJP

SAD-BJP MLAs stage walkout in Punjab Assembly

SAD-BJP MLAs Wednesday staged a walkout in the Punjab Assembly after their resolution condemning Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his remarks against India was not taken up by the Speaker.

SAD-BJP MLAs stage walkout in Punjab Assembly
Photo courtesy: Twitter/@capt_amarinder

Chandigarh: SAD-BJP MLAs Wednesday staged a walkout in the Punjab Assembly after their resolution condemning Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his remarks against India was not taken up by the Speaker.

After the Question Hour, Akali and BJP MLAs led by Parminder Singh Dhindsa sought to bring a resolution condemning Khan for his remarks that "Pakistan would retaliate if India carried out an attack" in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

"Pakistan PM has tried to threaten India," said Dhindsa, demanding Khan's statement should be condemned in the strongest possible words. Speaker Rana KP Singh said their resolution was under consideration.

When Akalis and BJP members stuck to their demand for allowing them to bring a resolution, state minister and Congress MLA Sukhjinder Randhawa intervened in the matter and said they should meet the prime minister, urging him to "launch a war" against Pakistan to "break the neighbouring nation into two parts" as it was done in 1971 when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister.

Randhawa lashed out at Akalis and BJP and also flashed a picture of Masood Azhar, founder of terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed, in the House.

Akalis and BJP members then stormed into the Well of the House and raised slogans. They later staged a walkout. 

Tags:
BJPSAD Punjab assemblyPunjab Assembly walkoutMasood AzharPulwama attack
Next
Story

Masood Azhar is in Pakistan's Bahawalpur, arrest him or India will do it, Amarinder Singh tells Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Must Watch

PT13M31S

Upcoming Hindu temple and return of criminals to India speaks about India-UAE relationship: His Excellency Navdeep Suri, Indian Ambassador to UAE