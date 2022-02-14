Will work with Centre to strengthen security if AAP is voted to power in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief on Monday reiterated that his party never comprises on the issue of national security. Addressing a press conference, the AAP chief said that if his party comes to power in Punjab, it will work with the Centre for strengthening the national security apparatus.

He added that the Aam Aadmi Party is committed to political change as well as strengthening the economic position of the common man in Punjab. In his address, Kejriwal also appealed to the people that the 2022 elections were a golden opportunity to save Punjab from the corrupt traditional political parties.

“Aam Aadmi Party never comprises on national security. If voted to power in Punjab, we'll work together with the Centre on the issue of security in the country,” Kejriwal said.

Aam Aadmi Party never comprises on national security. If voted to power in #Punjab we'll work together with the Centre on the issue of security in Punjab&the country. There should be no politics on the issue of security of PM but politics was done from both sides: Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/Ebr2Boypko — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

Replying to a question on PM Narendra Modi’s security breach in Punjab, he said, “There should be no politics on the issue of security of PM but politics was done from both sides.”

The AAP national convener had on Sunday claimed that Punjab Chief Minister and Congress candidate Charanjit Singh Channi is losing from both constituencies in the February 20 assembly polls.

He alleged that Congress has become a "circus" and the people of Punjab would not vote for the grand old party. Kejriwal claimed the Aam Aadmi Party conducted surveys thrice and in all of them, it was ahead in both the seats.

Channi, the Congress's chief ministerial candidate, is contesting the polls from his home turf Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar and Bhadaur in Barnala. The survey showed that in Chamkaur Sahib, Channi is liked to be favoured by 35 per cent of people while 52 per cent chose the AAP, claimed Kejriwal.

He said if the AAP is voted to power, industries would be developed in the border district, including Amritsar. AAP's senior leader Manish Sisodia also campaigned for party candidates KNS Kang from Dakha and Hakam Singh Thekedar from the Raikot constituency in the Ludhiana district.

He said the people of Punjab alternately gave opportunities to the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Congress to form governments, but both the parties ‘failed’ the people time and again. AAP leader Raghav Chadha also campaigned in Kapurthala, Dasuya and Tanda.

Punjab will go to the polls for the 117-member legislative assembly on February 20.

Live TV