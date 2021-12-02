हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab

With eye on Punjab polls, Arvind Kejriwal to hold AAP's 'Tiranga Yatra' in Pathankot today

Kejriwal will be accompanied by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia who is already on a five-day visit to Punjab. 'Tiranga Yatra' in Punjab is being seen as an attempt by Delhi’s ruling party to mobilise the AAP cadre ahead of the crucial 2022 Assembly elections in several states.

With eye on Punjab polls, Arvind Kejriwal to hold AAP&#039;s &#039;Tiranga Yatra&#039; in Pathankot today

Pathankot: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit poll-bound Punjab to attend the party’s ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Pathankot on Thursday.

Kejriwal will be accompanied by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia who is already on a five-day visit to Punjab. 'Tiranga Yatra' in Punjab is being seen as an attempt by Delhi’s ruling party to mobilise the AAP cadre ahead of the crucial 2022 Assembly elections in several states.

The AAP chief has been frequently visiting Punjab ahead of the 2022 assembly election. In the last two months, this will be his sixth visit to the poll-bound state. Punjab Assembly elections have been scheduled to take place early next year.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. 

Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. 

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PunjabAsembly ElectionAAPTiranga YatraArvind Kejriwal
Next
Story

Punjab polls: Blow to Shiromani Akali Dal, Manjinder Singh Sirsa joins BJP

Must Watch

PT5M15S

DNA: The Story of Barbados Becoming a Republic