RAPIDX, Regional Rapid Transit System is scheduled to begin operations very soon. PM Modi is likely to inaugurate RRTS on August 15. However, before the transit system becomes operational, the NCRTC is conducting dummy runs after successful trials. During the recent dummy operations, the train clocked 160 kmph covering a 17-km of the priority section having three stations between Sahibabad and Dubai in just 12 minutes. During these operations, the empty train is operated between 6 am and 11 pm at a frequency of 15 minutes. These operations are being conducted to ensure glitch-free commercial operations.

Meanwhile, the 82 km section of RRTS is expected to be functional by 2025. When RRTS becomes operational it is expected to improve connectivity between Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut. As per the plans of NCRTC, the train will cover the distance between Delhi and Meerut in 60 minutes making the commute easy for the people in NCR. However, before that the priority section will be operational soon covering five stations including Duhai depot, Duhai, Guldhar, Ghaziabad, and Sahibabad.

Also read: Germany Ditches Plan To Run 'World's First' Hydrogen Train Network, Replaces With Electric



RRTS is destined to be India's fastest rail transit system capable of attaining a high speed of up to 180 kmph. The high speed will be aided by the sleek design of the train, streamlined to withstand the speed. Furthermore, the government plans on integrating the RRTS with other modes of transportation including metro, railway, and bus stands.

The RAPIDX will be further expanded with corridors covering Delhi-Gurgaon-SNB-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat. The first project will be built in three sections, with the first stage covering a distance of 107 kilometers from Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan to the SNB Urban Complex. The line will be expanded from SNB to Sotanala over a distance of 33.3 kilometers in the second stage. The third stage, with a 58 km length, has been suggested as the SNB-Alwar expansion. The RapidX trains will improve accessibility to the capital for Haryana towns like Murthal, Gannaur, Samalkha, and Panipat along the Delhi-Panipat line.