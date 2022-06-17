Agnipath Protests: Delhi Metro closes gates of THESE stations, details here

As protesters of the Left-affiliated The India Students' Association opposed the Agnipath scheme for armed services recruitment and sought its rollback, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closed all gates of the Delhi Metro's ITO station, along with all the gates of the Dhansa Bus stand metro station. The AISA also protested police actions against protesters protesting the Agnipath scheme. It should be mentioned that there have been protests in Bihar over the scheme, with news stories of trains being set on fire by demonstrators.

The news of the closure of gates was shared via DMRC's official Twitter handle. "All gates of ITO Metro Station are closed," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted around 12.40 pm as the protest escalated and some members of the student organisation were detained. Later on they shared further updates informing the commuters of closure of gates at Dhansa Metro station as well.

All gates of Dhansa Bus Stand Metro stations are closed. https://t.co/JquzyWmAcc — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) June 17, 2022

In the latest update DMRC also tweeted that all the gates of the Delhi Gate and Jama Masjid metro stations have been opened now, were also briefly closed, the DMRC said.

The protesters held placards reading: "Immediately fill all the posts lying vacant in defence forces on a permanent basis"; "Rollback Aginpath scheme"; and "Wake up Modi government". They also raised slogans at ITO. "Agnipath wapas lo, tanashahi Nahin chalegi (take back Agnipath, dictatorship won't be allowed)."

The student group claimed several of its members were detained during the protest. No immediate response from the police was available.

"We are demanding the rollback of the Agnipath Scheme as it will lead to the contractualisation of Defence jobs. Shame on the Modi government for playing with the future of youth," AISA National President N Sai Balaji said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the decision to raise the upper age limit to 23 years from 21 for candidates under the 'Agnipath' scheme for 2022 will benefit those who have fallen out of the age bracket to join the armed forces. Gadkari in a tweet said that empowering youth power is the topmost priority of the Modi government, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. "The decision to relax the age limit from 21 years to 23 years for candidates of Agnipath Yojana, will benefit those who have fallen out of the age bracket to join the armed forces. Gratitude to Hon'ble PM on this move," he said.

With inputs from PTI