Alert Railway Driver Stops Train From Crashing Into Concrete Debris On Tracks, Averts Accident

A possible rail accident was averted when a loco pilot of the Kaveri express train stopped the train near Ambur of Thirupathur District of Tamil Nadu after he spotted concrete slab debris on the railway tracks, said authorities. "Concrete slab debris was placed on a train track which was noticed by Kavery express driver and stopped the train this morning around 3.30 am," said Ponram, Railway Superintendent of Police, Chennai. Ponram said that the concrete slab debris could have been placed by a mentally retard person.

"Preliminary investigation reveals this could have been done by a mentally retarded person who usually stays in a temple which is near the track," he said.

"Eyewitnesses also confirm that that person was seen by 1 am near the track. The investigation is going on in this line only. The case has been registered and we are also informed about the mentally retard person's relatives who are from West Bengal," Ponram added.

Following the incident, the Chennai Railway Investigation team along with local police reached the spot to investigate the incident.