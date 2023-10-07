Another Train Sabotage Attempt Foiled In Maharashtra; Boulders Found On Mumbai-Pune Railway Track

The timely action by authorities of the Pune railway division averted a major accident by promptly removing the big boulders placed on the railway track by unknown individuals. The rocks were discovered along the Chinchwad-Akurdi section in the Central Railway Zone, as per ANI's report. The boulders were placed on 5 spots on the.

Prompt action of railway staff from the Civil Engineering department, spotted the stones during routine track maintenance and weld testing, the on time action of the staff prevented a potentially serious incident.

The press statement from the Central Railway office, "While our railway staff of Civil engineering department has gone in this section for routine track maintenance weld testing work, staff observed that major boulders were kept on UP Line track."

The risk of a big incident was prevented by staff members' prompt notice of this criminal activity, it continued. The official continued by stating that track workers quickly removed the rocks and the track was cleared after civil engineering control in the DRM office in Pune was notified at 16:03 hrs. and requested to slow down any incoming trains.

Railway officials applauded their staff's quick action and emphasized the significance of maintaining track safety to guarantee passenger safety and continuous train service. The Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) are currently conducting an inquiry to find those in charge.