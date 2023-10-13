Bengaluru Metro Breaks Single-Day Ridership Record Ferrying 7 Lakh Travellers In A Day

Namma Metro, Bengaluru's public transportation metro train network, has witnessed a remarkable surge in passenger numbers following the commencement of full train services on the entire purple line. This surge culminated in a momentous achievement as over 7 lakh passengers rode the metro on a single day last Wednesday. The complete operationalization of the Purple line, which kicked off earlier in the week, has played a pivotal role in augmenting the ridership of Namma Metro.

Recognizing this remarkable milestone, Bengaluru Central Member of Parliament, PC Mohan, expressed his elation, stating, "Congratulations to Bangalore and the 7,01,455 passengers who chose our Metro on Wednesday, a resounding endorsement of our city's unwavering commitment to sustainable urban mobility."

The Purple Line metro extension service started between KR Pura (Krishnaraja Pura) to BYPL - (Byappanahalli). The line also connects key residential area of Whitefield to the Central Business district of Bengaluru. It was built at a cost of Rs 363.48 crores.

Earlier, Bengaluru central MP PC Mohan had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to commence services on the new stretches of the Purple Line without postponing operations for a formal inauguration ceremony.

The Bengaluru central MP also interacted with commuters on the Metro during the rush hour.

"Engaged with commuters at Majestic Metro Station to address the reported surge in crowds during peak hours since the full launch of Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line. Collected feedback for future action and will liaise with the authorities to address this concern effectively", the MP posted on X

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his happiness at the commencement of the extension service that completes the critical Purple Line network on Namma Metro.

"Absolutely delighted by the commencement of services on two key stretches of the Purple Line of the Bengaluru Metro. This marks another significant step in enhancing 'Ease of Living' for the residents of Bengaluru." the Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X.

Namma Metro's latest accomplishment underscores its vital role in addressing the transportation needs of Bangalore's growing populace and its significant contribution to enhancing the city's sustainable urban mobility infrastructure.