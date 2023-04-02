Vande Bharat Express Breaches 160 Kmph Speed Limit For First Time, Passengers Cheer: Watch Video

The newly inaugurated Vande Bharat Express on the Bhopal-Delhi route is one of the fastest trains in India, with a maximum speed of 160 kmph achieved on certain sections of the route. A small stretch of the track between the Agra Cantonment and Nizamuddin railway stations has been designed in a manner to fit the speed limit. However, on its inaugural run on April 1, 2023, the Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express reached a top speed of 161 kilometres per hour, breaching its expected speed limit of 160 kmph, officials said.

The semi-high speed train touched the speed of 161 kmph between Raja ki Mandi in Agra and Mathura, Indian Railways officials added. The train cuts the travel time between Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi by an hour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the 11th Vande Bharat Express train on Saturday.

Sharing a video on Twitter, India's Railway Minister Ashwini Minister wrote, "140…145…150...160 kmph रफ्तार देश की!! हमारी #VandeBharat". The video shows a GPS speed mointor on a mobile revealing the real-time speed of the train, as ecstatic passengers cheer in joy.

Earlier, the Ministry of Railways had said in an order that the Rani Kamalapati-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train can run up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph over the Agra Cantonment-Tuglakabad section.

The semi-high speed train was flagged off from the Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal in the afternoon in the presence of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.