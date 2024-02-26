Big Boost For Railways! PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Redevelopment Of 553 Railway Stations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 553 Railway Stations and 1,500 ROB/RUB at a cost of Rs 41,000 Cr today. These projects aim to transform the Railway infrastructure of the country. In a post on X platform (Formerly Twitter) PM Modi said, “Today is a historic day for our Railways! At 12:30 PM, 2,000 railway infrastructure projects worth over Rs. 41,000 crores will be dedicated to the nation. In order to enhance the travel experience, 553 stations will be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The foundation stones for these stations would be laid. Overbridges and underpasses across India will also be inaugurated. These works will further ‘Ease of Living’ for the people.”

Odisha Railway Projects

According to Manoj Sharma, General Manager of East Coast Railway, Odisha, foundation stone is being laid for 21 Amrit Bharat Railway stations, with an estimated cost of Rs 900 Cr.

The list includes prominent stations such as Bimlagarh, Jaroli, Rairangpur, Panposh, Baleswar, Betnoti, Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda Road, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Rayagada, Paralakhemundi, Koraput, Jeypore, Talcher, Raghunathpur, Paradeep, Kendujhargarh, Bhadrak, Belpahar, and Brajarajnagar.

The state of Odisha is witnessing a significant boost in infrastructure development with a total of 52 Road Over Bridges (ROB) and Road Under Bridges (RUB) projects scheduled for dedication or foundation laying. The cumulative project cost for these stands at Rs.1420 Cr. In the East Coast Railway zone alone, 30 ROB/RUBs with a total cost of Rs.1288 Cr are slated for development.

Andhra Railway Projects

Sharma also informed that within the East Coast Railway zone, which also cover some parts of Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh states, foundation stone will be laid in 22 Amrit Bharat Railway stations with a sanctioned cost of Rs 790 Cr. This initiative is expected to enhance station facilities, making travel more comfortable for passengers. The stations are Naupada, Simhachalam, Bobbili, Srikakulam Rd., Parvatipuram, Chipurupalle, Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda Rd., Titlagarh, Kesinga, Rayagada, Paralakhemundi, Koraput, Jeypore, Talcher, Raghunathpur, Paradeep, Kendujhargarh, Bhadrak, Araku, Kottavalasa and Ichachapuram.

Amrit Station Redevelopment Project

The Amrit stations redevelopment project promises improved station accessibility, air concourse, wider Foot Over Bridge (FOB), waiting areas, toilet facilities, lift and escalator installations, and enhanced cleanliness. Passengers can also look forward to amenities such as free Wi-Fi, local product kiosks, executive lounges, and spaces for business meetings.

Similarly, the ROB/RUB projects aim to bring visible benefits to the public, removing traffic barriers, enhancing safety, and improving overall transportation efficiency. The construction of railway over bridges and under bridges is expected to boost convenience, comfort, and mobility for road users by reducing congestion, pollution, and travel time.