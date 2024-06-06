Bihar: Fire Engulfs Bogies Of EMU Trains In Lakhisarai

A massive fire broke out in Patna-Jhajha EMU train. The train stopped on the down line at Kiul Junction in Lakhisarai on Thursday evening. As soon as the fire broke out, the middle bogie of the train started burning. Passengers on the train saved their lives by jumping. Currently, there is a lot of chaos at the railway station. Many fire brigade vehicles have reached the spot and are engaged in extinguishing the fire. Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the fire or provided any information about potential injuries to passengers or crew members.