Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2755744
NewsRailways
TRAIN FIRE

Bihar: Fire Engulfs Bogies Of EMU Trains In Lakhisarai

As soon as the fire broke out, the middle bogie of the train started burning. Passengers on the train saved their lives by jumping.

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2024, 07:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bihar: Fire Engulfs Bogies Of EMU Trains In Lakhisarai

A massive fire broke out in Patna-Jhajha EMU train. The train stopped on the down line at Kiul Junction in Lakhisarai  on Thursday evening. As soon as the fire broke out, the middle bogie of the train started burning. Passengers on the train saved their lives by jumping. Currently, there is a lot of chaos at the railway station. Many fire brigade vehicles have reached the spot and are engaged in extinguishing the fire. Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the fire or provided any information about potential injuries to passengers or crew members.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What are the demands of Naidu and Nitish for supporting BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: Know about Modi 3.0 schedule!
DNA Video
DNA: 'INDIA Alliance to continue to fight..', says Kharge
DNA Video
DNA: What Naidu and Nitish want in exchange for supporting BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: Sanjay Raut made a big claim before Modi's oath
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar become Union Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China waiting for Modi?
DNA Video
DNA: EC Calls Out 'Fake Narratives'
DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run