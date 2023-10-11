Bihar Train Accident: North East Express' Coaches Overturn In Buxar; One Dead

A passenger lost his life while several others are said to be injured in an train accident when at least six coaches of the North East Express, originating from Anand Vihar Terminus in Delhi, derailed in Bihar's Buxar on Wednesday night, according to an official statement. The incident occurred near Raghunathpur station close to Buxar at around 9:35 pm, while the train was en route to Kamakhya near Guwahati in Assam.

आनंद विहार टर्मिनल से कामाख्या जा रही ट्रेन नंबर 12506 नॉर्थ ईस्ट एक्सप्रेस के कुछ डिब्बे आज 21.35 बजे दानापुर मंडल के रघुनाथपुर स्टेशन के पास पटरी से उतर गए। हेल्पलाइन नंबर PNBE- 9771449971, DNR- 8905697493, ARA- 8306182542, COML CNL - 7759070004: सीपीआरओ, उत्तर रेलवे https://t.co/QTKQBksjGJ — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 11, 2023

Emergency response teams from both national and state disaster response forces have been dispatched to the location, and hospitals have been put on high alert. Rescue and relief operations are underway at the site.

बुलेटिन - 01



दानापुर मंडल के रघुनाथपुर स्टेशन के निकट आज 21.35 बजे आनंद विहार टर्मिनल से चलकर कामाख्या जाने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 12506 नॉर्थ ईस्ट एक्सप्रेस के कुछ डिब्बे पटरी से उतर गए।

The railways has also provided the following helpline numbers: Patna - 9771449971, Danapur - 8905697493, Commercial Control - 7759070004, and Ara helpline - 8306182542.