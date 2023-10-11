trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2674148
Bihar Train Accident: North East Express' Coaches Overturn In Buxar; One Dead

The incident occurred near Raghunathpur station close to Buxar at around 9:35 pm, while the train was en route to Kamakhya near Guwahati in Assam.

A passenger lost his life while several others are said to be injured in an train accident when at least six coaches of the North East Express, originating from Anand Vihar Terminus in Delhi, derailed in Bihar's Buxar on Wednesday night, according to an official statement. The incident occurred near Raghunathpur station close to Buxar at around 9:35 pm, while the train was en route to Kamakhya near Guwahati in Assam.

Emergency response teams from both national and state disaster response forces have been dispatched to the location, and hospitals have been put on high alert. Rescue and relief operations are underway at the site.

The railways has also provided the following helpline numbers: Patna - 9771449971, Danapur - 8905697493, Commercial Control - 7759070004, and Ara helpline - 8306182542.

