Boost For RRTS Commuters, Semi High Speed Services Gets Feeder Bus Connectivity In Ghaziabad

NCRTC has recently collaborated with Ghaziabad City Transport Service (GCTS) for integration of RRTS stations on its electric bus routes. Bus stops have been developed near the entry-exit gates of RRTS stations for this purpose.

These buses will be available at designated stops near RRTS stations and will facilitates commuters to ensure easy planning and smooth transitions between buses and Namo Bharat trains. Currently, 7 different routes will be available for last mile connectivity for which around 50 electric buses are operational.

The commuters can also access details of routes and frequency of these electric buses through ‘RRTS Connect’ Mobile App and on the official RRTS website (rrts.co.in). The integration covers key RRTS stations, including Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar & Duhai. NCRTC is also in talks with the authorities to get Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, and Modi Nagar North stations integrated with these city buses.

Residents from Mandola, Loni, Dadri, Masuri etc. can reach major urban centers like Delhi and Meerut more conveniently by accessing the nearest RRTS station through the use of these buses.

Additionally, NCRTC has also collaborated with RAPIDO for providing cab services at Sahibabad & Ghaziabad RRTS Stations including Auto-Rikshaws, 2-Wheeler Bike Taxies as well as 4-wheeler cabs.

NCRTC is also installing fast EV chargers in parking areas of RRTS stations to enhance last-mile connectivity. This will lead to increased use of both, Electric Vehicles and Namo Bharat trains, while also creating a sustainable and eco-friendly hub of public transport modes. 17 bus routes around Sahibabad, Ghaziabad and Guldhar stations have been identified by NCRTC for operations by State Authority or private bus operators and these routes have been notified by the UP-State Transport Authority as well. Once operational, these bus routes will further enhance ease of commute for local residents of Ghaziabad.

Further in this direction, Expression of Interests are also invited from other cab aggregators and bus operators for integration with all the 25 stations across the Delhi-Ghaziabad - Meerut RRTS Corridor, that will further enhance connectivity of urban nodes with RRTS stations, thereby creating a transport hub.



Presently, a 34 km section between Sahibabad and Modi Nagar North of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, which includes eight stations, namely Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South & Modi Nagar North stations is operational for passengers. As construction progresses swiftly on the remaining stretches of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, NCRTC is expected to complete the entire system by the set timeline of June, 2025.