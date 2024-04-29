Breaking: Local Train Derails At Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus; Harbour Line Services Affected

The coach of a local train derailed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Monday afternoon at 11: 35 am. Due to this, the Harbour Line services of the Central Railway were severely affected. According to the Central Railway Officials, the incident happened when the train was entering platform number 2. No injuries were reported during the incident.

A statement was released by the Central Railways which said, "One trolley of Panvel 56 local while arriving at CSMT Platform no. 2 derailed at 11:35 hrs. There is no injury to any passengers. The harbour line was affected. Enroute trains towards CSMT will be brought up to Masjid station. Harbour line services will be operational from and to Vadala."

According to the authorities, the restoration is in full swing and there were no repercussions over Main Line services. Authorities are working diligently to bring normal conditions to the affected areas.

