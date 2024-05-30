Central Railways Announces 63-Hour Mega Block: 930 Local Trains Cancelled

The Central Railway has scheduled a significant 63-hour mega block starting at midnight on May 30, leading to the cancellation of 930 local train services. This extensive block aims to facilitate crucial platform extension and widening projects at two key stations: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane station.

A crucial block was carried out from May 31st - June 2nd at CSMT & Thane. This is to extend platform 10/11, widening of platform 5/6 in Thane for better passenger movement & NI work.



Purpose of the Mega Block

The mega block, crucial for extending platforms at CSMT and widening platforms at Thane station, is scheduled to end at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. These improvements are vital for handling the large number of commuters and enhancing overall safety and efficiency.

At Thane, platforms 5 and 6, which frequently experience overcrowding due to their narrow width and the operation of both mail/express and local trains, are being expanded by 2-3 metres.

According to PTI, the Central Railway will cancel a total of 930 local train services: 161 on Friday, 534 on Saturday, and 235 on Sunday. Additionally, 444 suburban services will be short-terminated: seven on Friday, 306 on Saturday, and 131 on Sunday. A total of 446 local train services will originate from various stations, with 307 on Saturday and 139 on Sunday.

Impact on Daily Operations

Central Railway, which typically operates over 1,800 local train services daily across its four corridors (Main, Harbour, Trans-Harbour, and Uran), will face significant disruptions. These services cater to the commuting needs of over 30 lakh individuals.

Appeal to Commuters and Alternative Arrangements

The Railways have requested establishments to allow their staff to work from home or use alternative means to reduce the number of passengers. To mitigate inconvenience, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) have been asked to operate additional buses.