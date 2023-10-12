Commissioner Of Railway Safety To Probe Bihar Train Accident: 10 Points
Bihar Train Accident: Six coaches of the North East Express, which was travelling from Delhi to Kamakhya, went off the tracks near Raghunathpur station in the Buxar.
The derailment of the North East Express train at Raghunathpur, Bihar, will be the subject of a high-level investigation launched by the East Central Railway (ECR). As per reports, the derailment of 12506 North East Express going from Anand Vihar Terminus to Kamakhya will now be investigated by the commissioner of railway safety (CRS). The accident on Wednesday claimed the lives of four passengers and injured at least 70 people.
North East Express Derailment: 10 Points
- The accident involving train number 12506 North East Express traveling from Anand Vihar Terminus to Kamakhya occurred close to Raghunathpur station in the Danapur division at 9:53 p.m.
- The accident caused the derailment of the 9th coach (M-2), 11th (B-7), 16th (B-4), and 15th (B-5) coaches.
- Following the accident, the railway administration announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of passengers killed in the accident. While ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured.
- The loco pilot was partially injured and his assistant suffered serious injuries in the accident Wednesday night.
- Railways has issued helpline numbers for cities: 9771449971- Patna, 8905697493- Danapur, 8306182542- Ara 8081206628, 8081212134- Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn (DDU) Commercial Control, 9771427494, 7518401045- Gaya, 0532-2408128, 2407353, 2408149- Prayagraj, 05180-222026, 222025, 222436- Fatehpur, 0512-2323016, 2323015, 2323018- Kanpur, 7525001249- Etawah, 05612-220338, 220339, 220337- Tundla and 0571-2409348- Aligarh.
- East Central Railway Zone cancelled 10 trains and diverted 21 trains affecting the schedule in the region.
- The rescue mission to save the passengers in the accident was completed at around 2 a.m. this morning.
- Preliminary reports suggest that the derailment of the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express was caused by a fault in the tracks.
- Based on the official report, the cost of damage because of the accident is estimated to be at Rs 52 crore.
- The train passed Raghunathpur station, near which the accident occurred, at a speed of 128 kmph, but soon after it crossed the station section it suffered a severe jolt at the rear end with excessive vibration.
