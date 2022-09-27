Darjeeling's iconic Toy Train gets a makeover, now gets Vistadome coach and restaurant

Train journeys are the most preferred mode of transport to enjoy scenic views. As Indian Railways never fails to give its passengers the best experience, a new vistadome coach with a restaurant car was initiated in a tri-weekly train to the hills. Tourists will now have a better opportunity to enjoy breathtaking views during their journey up the meandering tracks to Darjeeling from New Jalpaiguri in north Bengal. The introduction of the new train of the heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) before Durga puja and Diwali are expected to boost tourism in the hills. The train, run by the North Frontier Railway (NFR), will traverse about 88 km to reach the ‘Queen of Hills’ from New Jalpaiguri in the plains.

A new tri-weekly Toy train service @reachdhr was flagged off today from New Jalpaiguri for Darjeeling. Shri John Barla, MoS, Ministry of Minority Affairs, GOI and MPs from West Bengal & Bihar were present along with Shri Anshul Gupta GM/NFR and other rly officials @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/tUk9mkO6Ua — Northeast Frontier Railway (@RailNf) September 26, 2022

The Northeast Frontier Railway took to Twitter to share the news. “A new tri-weekly Toy train service @reachdhr was flagged off today from New Jalpaiguri for Darjeeling. Shri John Barla, MoS, Ministry of Minority Affairs, GOI and MPs from West Bengal & Bihar were present along with Shri Anshul Gupta GM/NFR and other rly officials,” read the tweet.

The train has a vistadome coach offering great views and a restaurant car that will serve an array of food and beverages, NFR general manager Anshul Gupta said. The new train was flagged off by Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla in the presence of the NFR general manager and other senior officials.

The toy train will run on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from New Jalpaiguri and on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from Darjeeling, the official said. The toy train service between Darjeeling and New Jalpaiguri, which was temporarily closed owing to a landslide between Rongtong and Tindharia, also restarted on Monday. The service covering Darjeeling, Ghoom, and Batasia Loop was, however, running as per schedule, an NFR official said.

Describing the introduction of the new train as a positive step, DHR India support group secretary general Raj Basu said "the heritage toy train, Kanchenjunga, and tea are the main attractions of tourism in Darjeeling hills."

With bookings of hotels and homestays in the hills being full this Puja season after two years of Covid-19 pandemic-related restrictions, the tourism sector, as well as the tourists, will be benefited from the introduction of the new train, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)