DELHI METRO

Delay on Delhi Metro Airport Express Line, services between New Delhi and Dwarka Sector 21 disrupted

Delay on Delhi Metro Airport Express Line, services between New Delhi and Dwarka Sector 21 disrupted; services on all other lines will be normal, informs DMRC.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 09:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Alert metro passengers! Commuters travelling from New Delhi and Dwarka Sector 21 may experience delay in services on the Airport Express Line. Services on all other lines will be normal, informed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). 

DMRC took to twitter to update the commuters about it. "Airport Express Line Update Delay in services between New Delhi and Dwarka Sector 21. Normal service on all other lines," read the tweet. 

More details awaited. 

