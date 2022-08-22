Alert metro passengers! Commuters travelling from New Delhi and Dwarka Sector 21 may experience delay in services on the Airport Express Line. Services on all other lines will be normal, informed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Airport Express Line Update



Delay in services between New Delhi and Dwarka Sector 21.



Normal service on all other lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) August 22, 2022

DMRC took to twitter to update the commuters about it. "Airport Express Line Update Delay in services between New Delhi and Dwarka Sector 21. Normal service on all other lines," read the tweet.

More details awaited.