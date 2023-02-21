topStoriesenglish2575552
Delhi-Chennai Garib Rath Express Receives Hoax Bomb Threat, Three Arrested

The Garib Rath Express train was stopped at the Dholpur station in Rajasthan after three people raised a complaint that there was a bomb in the G2 coach of the train.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 09:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Hazrat Nizamuddin - M.G.R. Chennai Central Garib Rath Express train was delayed after a bomb threat on Monday. Taking action on the incident, three people were detained by police for allegedly making the hoax bomb threat on the train. The Garib Rath Express (12612), according to the police, was delayed for three hours at the Dholpur station in Rajasthan when a passenger allegedly claimed there was a bomb aboard the train.

They claimed to have posted a complaint on the "Rail Madad" portal. According to the complaint and two other witnesses, there was a bomb in the G2 Carriage of the train and two other persons told him about the same. The police along with the teams of GRP Police and RPF forces immediately swung into action and reached the spot and launched a search operation. The bomb disposal squad was also called on the spot for investigation.

Other than the G2 Coach, G3 and G4 were also evacuated and the search operation was carried out on the three coaches. After over three hours of conducting searches, the police confirmed that nothing was found on the train, and the train was given clearance to go ahead. The police detained three persons for spreading rumours about the bomb, and they will be thoroughly interrogated, said officials.

(With ANI Inputs)

