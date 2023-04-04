Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS: India's First Rapid Rail Likely To Start This Month, Announcement Soon

Delhi-Meeurt RRTS Update: The (NCRTC) National Capital Region Transport Corporation, a joint venture company of the Government of India and the states of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi working on the India's first Rapid Rail Transit System is likely to make announcement to run the inaugural RRTS train soon. As per various media reports, the body election of Uttar Pradesh is approaching, and it is likely that the 17 km long first phase of rapid rail called the Priority Stretch between Sahibabad and Duhai can be opened for public prior to the election dates being declared.

The people in Delhi-NCR are eagerly waiting for the services of the India's first rapid rail to begin soon. The RRTS will connect Meerut and Delhi, situated 87 km apart using India's fastest and modern metro trains made by Alstom. The trainset, designed to run at 180 kmph will connect Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor soon.

The train is expected to run at a speed of 150 KM per hour and the authorities are conducting trial runs to ensure the complete safety of the rapid rail. The distance between Delhi and Meerut will be covered in under an hour once the RRTS is operational.

Recently, D.S. Mishra, Chief Secretary, Government of UP along with Vinay Kumar Singh, MD, NCRTC visited the 17-km long Priority Section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor and took stock of the implementation progress. They were also accompanied by other senior officers of UP Government and NCRTC.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Fare

Asked about the fare, an NCRTC official said it is yet to be decided. However, reports suggest the RRTS will charge Rs 2 per km, which means a Delhi-Meerut ticket will cost Rs 170 to passengers.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Design

The modern RRTS trains will get 2x2 transverse cushioned seating, wide standing space, luggage racks, CCTV cameras, laptop/mobile charging facility, dynamic route maps, auto control ambient lighting system, WiFi facility, heating ventilation and air conditioning system (HVAC), among other amenities.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Stations

One official told PTI that lakhs of passengers are expected to commute daily from RRTS stations. To facilitate their travel and ensure easy access to the station, the NCRTC is going to create a dedicated pick-up and drop-off zone at the stations away from the main carriageway.

In addition, there will be pedestrian-friendly paths, lifts, escalators, seating areas and other commuter-centric amenities that will facilitate universal access at the stations. The NCRTC is constructing the entry and exit points of the elevated stations on the RRTS corridor on both sides of busy roads such as the Link Road and the Delhi-Meerut Road.