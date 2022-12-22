Delhi-Ghaziabad Rapid Rail Transit System: Four trainsets of RRTS reach Duhai depot

Four new trainsets of the Delhi-Ghaziabad Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) have reached Duhai Depot in Ghaziabad. At present, various types of static and dynamic testing of these trains are being done. India's first RRTS, a rail-based, high-speed, high-frequency regional commuter transport system, is being built by NCRTC and will connect Delhi and Meerut on the Sarai Kale Khan-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor.

Made by Alstom, the first set of trainset was dispatched from Savli in Gujarat on June 3 and was received by National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), after travelling by road for 10 days. The first train set of RRTS was handed over to the NCRTC on May 7 at an event organised at the manufacturing unit in Savli in the Vadodara district.

Recently, The first rake of Delhi-Ghaziabad Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) underwent night trial. The video was shared on twitter and has left netizens even more eager for the arrival of the train.

"The tracks have been laid out; shades have been prepared for the workshop, and preparations are being made for the testing of the train at the depot. For the operation of the RRTS trains, an administrative building has also been constructed at the depot," the statement read.

It added that for the testing and the maintenance of the RRTS trains, 11 stabling lines, two workshop lines, and three Internal-Bay Lines (IBL) are being constructed. Alstom has been awarded the contract of manufacturing the RRTS trains under Make In India, as per which they would be delivering 40 train sets, including 10 three-car train sets for Meerut Metro, bundled with rolling stock maintenance for 15 years, the statement said.