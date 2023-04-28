Delhi-Meerut RAPIDX: Sahibabad RRTS Station Construction Finished, See Pics

The construction of the priority section of the Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Transit System is nearing completion. As part of preparing Rapidx for operations, NCRCTC is completing the work of stations on the 17 km long Priority Section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor. Moving forward in this direction, the organisation has completed the work of the Sahibabad Rapidx station. Furthermore, the station is expected to be operational soon. As per the organisation, the work of the priority section will be completed ahead of schedule.

Ahead of the inauguration of the first stretch of RRTS, NCRTC has released pictures of the Sahibabad Rapidx station. The pictures show the design of the station inspired by the spectrum of peacock feathers. It features shades of blue and beige with a curved roof giving it a distinctive look.

Also read: Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express Damaged After Hitting Cow

Furthermore, A foot-over-bridge has been added to the station for passengers' convenience. It also acts as a part of the government's plan to integrate various transportation systems with the RRTS stations.

Sahibabad RRTS/RAPID X station is ready pic.twitter.com/6KDo8YRLil — PowerTrain (@PowerTrain_YT) April 28, 2023

Some other special features of the stations include glass lifts, platform screen doors, availability of drinking water, washrooms, special arrangements for the movement of visually challenged people, and dedicated tactile path for shortest route between key areas of the station.

Adding to the facilities of the station, each RAPIDX train service will have a dedicated train attendant to help travellers with the onboard amenities and ensure their safe and secure travel. According to them, a train operator will operate the vehicle, and there will always be one train attendant on board to help commuters.

As per National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the attendant will be positioned in the first-class coach and will notify travellers of all pertinent travel-related information. By 2025, the NCRTC hopes to open the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor to the general public.