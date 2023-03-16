Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Passengers To Get Direct Connectivity Between Rapid Rail And Metro Stations

Delhi, the national capital, is getting closer to having a functional Regional Rapid Transport System on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut route. This new faster rapid rail system is going to provide better connectivity in the region. This connectivity will be further improved by providing a better transition to the passengers between various methods of transport like airports, metros, and others. It is to be noted that the stations of RRTS will be well connected with the stations of the Delhi Metro, providing an easy transition to the passengers between the two.

As per the latest reports, four stations of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS will be linked with the nearest metro stations like Sarai Anand Vihar, New Ashok Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, and Ghaziabad. With this type of connectivity, the passengers will be able to transition between the trains without stepping out in the open.

Similar connections will be established on the other routes of the RRTS, for instance, the Delhi-Gurgaon-Alwar-Panipat route. The stations of RRTS on this route to be connected with Delhi Metro stations will be Aerocitu, INA, Munirka, and Sarai Kale Khan. Moving ahead on other lines, Kashmere Gate and Burari will also get the aforementioned link.

This connectivity of the two types of rail will be extended to aits, railway stations, bus terminals, and expressways in the future. To improve the facility, further amenities like lifts, escalators, and overbridges will be included. This is being done to make travelling easier, especially for the elderly, children, women, and the physically challenged.

The 82km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS route is currently under construction. The official inauguration of the corridor is anticipated for 2025, but the priority portion between Sahibabad and Duhai is anticipated to be completed by April of this year.

The second 198-kilometer corridor between Delhi and Gurgaon, SNB, and Alwar, would be built in three phases. The 107 km stretch from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to SNB Urban Complex would be included in the first stage (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror). The line will be extended to Sotanala (33.3 km) in the second stage, passing through Shahjahanpur, Neemrana, and Behror. The third stage will include the completion of the 58km final extension to Alwar.