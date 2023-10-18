Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Rapidx Fares Announced Ahead Of Inauguration By PM Modi; Check Details

The priority section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20. Following the flag-off event the rapid rail will begin regular services on the 17-km section from 21 October. Before the urban rail begins services, the fares applicable for various routes have been revealed by NCRTC. It is to be noted that the fares for the passengers traveling on the train will vary depending on the Standard and Premium Class services.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS Fare (Standard Class)

The priority section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS will cover 5 stations on the 17-km stretch including Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai. Based on the announcement, the fares for Standard Class on this stretch range between Rs 20 and Rs 50, depending on the journey. The maximum fare of Rs 50 is for the journey between the end stations i.e., Sahibabad and Duhai Depot.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS Fare (Premium Class)

The fare for the passengers travelling in Premium Class will start from Rs 40 and will go up to Rs 100 depending on the number of stations covered during the journey. It is to be noted that the first compartment on the rake will be the Premium coaches. These coaches will be equipped with cushioned reclining seats, laptop charging ports, magazine holders and multiple other amenities.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS Fare: Guidelines

According to the announcement children with a height less than 90 cm will be allowed to travel for free on Rapidx trains. To facilitate commuters, the rapid rail system will have multiple ticketing modes including Digital QR code-based Tickets. Adding to it, NCRTC will also allow the use of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) Card. Other modes include Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs), and Paper QR code-based journey tickets.

As per the guidelines issued by NCRTC passengers will be permitted to take luggage weighing up to 25 kg, while the dimensions should be 80 cm x 50 cm x 30 cm.