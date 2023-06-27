Delhi-Meerut RRTS: RAPIDX Gets Operational Approval, To Run At 160 Kmph Speed

Giving a major relief to the Delhi-Meerut commuters, the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety has approved the operation of the RAPIDX on the priority section. As informed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Twitter, the 17-km-long priority section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor has been approved by the CMRS. The 17-km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot.

"We are happy to share that Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), Government of India, has approved the operation of #RAPIDX service on the Priority Section of Delhi-Meerut corridor," wrote NCRTC on Twitter. This brings the operations of the India's fastest metro train closer to reality.

Earlier, the Ministry of Railways had sanctioned RRTS rolling stock (train sets), which has a design speed of 180 kmph and operational speed of 160 kmph, the officials said. At 160 kmph speed, the Delhi-Meerut RRTS will be the fastest train as well as the fastest metro in India

The semi-high-speed regional rail service named 'RAPIDX' by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), is a joint venture company of the Centre with the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

"In the last one year, more than one independent safety assessor have rigorously examined the processes deployed by the NCRTC for implementing the transit infrastructure project. Thus, the system has been thoroughly scrutinised and only after clearances, it has received approvals from the Ministry of Railways and the CMRS (Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety)," NCRTC officials said.

The NCRTC aims to commission the entire 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut stretch for the public by 2025. The urban-transport network is the first of its kind in the country and will be expanded to corridors like Delhi-Alwar, Delhi-Panipat among others in the coming years.

"With these approvals, Priority Section of #RRTS has become first railway system in the country which is being opened for operations in its entire length at maximum operational speed of 160 kmph," added NCRTC on Twitter.