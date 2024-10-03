Delhi-Meerut RRTS: What Are Namo Bharat NCMC Enabled Travel Debit Prepaid Cards Launched By NCRTC?

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation, the implementing agency of the Delhi-Meerut rapid rail on Thursday launched a co-branded National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) in partnership with Airtel Payments Bank in a bid to enhance the travel experience for commuters. These cards are available as Debit, Prepaid, and Prepaid Payment Instruments for Mass Transit Solutions (PPI-MTS).

Shalabh Goel, Managing Director of NCRTC, said that with this all-in-one card, commuters can travel conveniently across India’s first RRTS and other public transit systems, while also managing utility and retail payments.

What Is Namo Bharat NCMC Cards?

Exclusively issued by Airtel Payments Bank, the Namo Bharat NCMC cards are equipped with tap-and-pay technology, allowing quick and secure transactions at transit terminals, retail outlets, and other locations. These cards are now available at all RRTS stations, providing commuters with seamless travel on Namo Bharat trains and easy integration with various other modes of public transport.

As a unified payment solution, NCMC-enabled cards simplify travel across various modes of transport, including metros, railways, and buses, eliminating the need for multiple tickets or cards nationwide. Launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'One Nation, One Card' initiative, the NCMC is designed to provide a seamless platform for commuters, integrating various modes of public transport into a single, convenient system.

The NCRTC said that the contactless payment feature enhances the speed and safety of transactions, ensuring a seamless experience for users. Commuters can purchase these cards from ticket windows at RRTS stations after completing KYC verification. Airtel Payments Bank offers the PPI-MTS prepaid card option, ensuring greater accessibility for a wider audience. Users can also obtain these cards through the Airtel Payments Bank section on the Airtel Thanks app.

NCRTC has recently clinched top honours at the UIC Sustainability Impact Awards 2024 in Germany securing both the Best Transit Award for Seamless Connectivity and the coveted Overall Winner Award. NCRTC is a joint venture company of Govt of India and States of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and U.P, under the administrative control of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Currently, a 42 km section of the corridor between Sahibabad and Meerut South is operational, serving 9 stations. The entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, along with the Meerut Metro, is expected to be fully operational by June 2025.