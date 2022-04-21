The Delhi Metro's Blue line running between Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City and Vaishali, Ghaziabad is experiencing a delay in services. As per Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), all other lines are functioning normally.

Blue Line Update Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) April 21, 2022

DMRC, in a tweet, said, "Blue Line Update: Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines."

Many Twitter users complained about getting late to the work. Abhay Shukla, a twitter user said, "Office going people stucked in between. This is 2nd time in less than 30 days. Issues in any other lines?

Office going people stucked in between. This is 2nd time in less than 30 days. Issues in any other lines? pic.twitter.com/HCp9JR10CR — Abhay Shukla (@_abhayshukla) April 21, 2022

This is a developing story.

Live TV

#mute