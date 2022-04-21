हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi Metro Blue Line: Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida/ Ghaziabad

DMRC, in a tweet, said, "Blue Line Update: Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines."

Delhi Metro Blue Line: Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida/ Ghaziabad
Image for representation

The Delhi Metro's Blue line running between Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City and Vaishali, Ghaziabad is experiencing a delay in services. As per Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), all other lines are functioning normally.

DMRC, in a tweet, said, "Blue Line Update: Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines."

Many Twitter users complained about getting late to the work. Abhay Shukla, a twitter user said, "Office going people stucked in between. This is 2nd time in less than 30 days. Issues in any other lines?

This is a developing story. 

