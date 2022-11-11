Delhi Metro Blue line services to be disrupted on Sunday, check train timings here

DMRC announced on Saturday that operations on a portion of the busy Blue Line in the Delhi Metro will only be partially available for the first few hours of November 13 due to planned repair work. The affected section of the metro line is between the Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations. Before this, the organization announced that the services on Airport Express Line (AEL) would remain affected because of a similar reason. At the same time, DMRC also announced the timings for the same.

"To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar on the Blue Line i.E. Line-3/4 (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali), train services on the morning of 13th November 2022 (Sunday) will be regulated," the DMRC said in a statement.

Train services will be suspended on the Ramesh Nagar-Kirti Nagar section from the start of revenue services till 7 am. Hence, Moti Nagar metro station will be the main closed till resumption of train services on the section up to 7 am, it said.

Connectivity between Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar Metro stations will be provided through Free Feeder Bus service during this period. Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) November 11, 2022

In the rest of the sections from Dwarka Sector 21 to Ramesh Nagar, and Kirti Nagar to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali, train services will continue to remain available according to the routine Sunday timetable during this period, the statement said. Connectivity between Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar metro stations will be provided through free feeder bus services during this period. Passengers are advised to plan their journey; accordingly, it said.

