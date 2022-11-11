PM Narendra Modi flags off Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshana train at KSR railway station in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshana Train at KSR railway station in Bengaluru during his Karnataka visit. Karnataka is the first state to take up this train under the Bharat Gaurav scheme in which the Government of Karnataka and the Ministry of Railways are working together to send pilgrims from Karnataka to Kashi. "The pilgrims will be provided with comfortable stay and guidance for visiting Kashi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj," the PMO said.

Karnataka | Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshana Train at KSR railway station in Bengaluru.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi also flagged off Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express at Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station in Bengaluru. This is the fifth Vande Bharat Express train in the country and the first such train in South India. "It will enhance connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai and the Tech and Startup hub of Bengaluru and the famous tourist city of Mysuru," the PMO said.

The 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' train is operated by Karnataka's Muzrai Department, under the 'Bharat Gaurav' train policy of Railways. "It will fulfill the dream of numerous travellers intending to undertake Kashi Yatra," according to the South Western Railway.

The train offers an eight-day tour package at discounted rates for pilgrims. Official sources said the Government of Karnataka gives cash assistance of Rs 5,000 to the Kashi Vishwanath Yatra pilgrims.

This train covers holy places including Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

