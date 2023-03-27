Delhi Metro Driver Accidentally Plays Haryanvi Song, Leaves Commuters Amused: Watch Video

A Delhi Metro train driver accidentally played a popular Haryanvi track '2 Numbari' during one of the trips, leaving the commuters amused. As per initial reports, the song was played accidentally by the Metro Train Operator instead of the usual announcement on the PA (public announcement) system. Many Metro riders shared the video of song playing inside one of the coaches of the metro train on various social media handles, including Instagram.

A social media user, Amandeep Singh, along with the caption: "Reason why I love Delhi", shared the video on Instagram and other social media platforms, which has now gone viral. An official said that the song was not played intentionally and "might have been done accidentally by the Train Operator".



Passengers can be heard laughing their hearts out. In the video, the song could be heard for a few seconds and was then turned off. Twitter and social media users shared some hilarious comments. A user wrote: "Haryana roadways driver after joining Delhi metro."

Recently, in a shocking incident, an obscene video clip was played on all the TV screens installed across 10 platforms for nearly three minutes at the Patna Railway Station. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials took note of the incident and immediately stopped the telecast after some passengers reported the matter to the Patna Railway Station officials, reported PTI.

Confirming the incident, Prabhat Kumar, the official spokesperson of the DRM office in Danapur, said, "We have initiated an inquiry into the incident and started the process of cancellation of the contract. We have registered an FIR against the company officials... It is an intolerable incident. We will blacklist this company."