Delhi Metro: Palam Vihar-Dwarka Sector 21 line to be underground, might get delayed

The proposed Metro link connecting Gurugram's Palam Vihar and Delhi's Dwarka Sector 21 may get delayed as Harayan CM asked the authorities to study the possibility of an underground link, reports PTI.  

Image for representation

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on May 18 asked the metro authorities to study the possibility of an underground link for the proposed Metro extension connecting Palam Vihar in Gurugram and Delhi's Dwarka Sector 21. The metro route is about eight-km-long. Chairing a late evening meeting here to discuss a feasibility report submitted by the Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited (RITES), Khattar asked the officials to study the possibility of an underground line and submit a detailed report in the next 15 days.

"After studying the report, a detailed project report will be prepared and then we will connect Gurugram with this part of Delhi," Khattar told reporters after the meeting. The RITES in its report has suggested an elevated corridor for the route.

According to the report tabled in the meeting, the metro extension connecting Rezang La Chowk in Palam Vihar and Dwarka Sector 21 will be 8.4-km-long, of which 5km will be from Palam Vihar to Sector 111 in Gurugram and remaining 3.4 km will be in Delhi. The report recommended that this corridor will have seven Metro stations and the estimated cost of the project will be Rs 2,281 crore.

In May 2019, Khattar had issued directions that feasibility of a separate metro extension connecting Dwarka and Palam Vihar should be assessed, after which the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) asked RITES to conduct a techno-feasibility study of the route and submit a detailed report.

The Metro stations have been proposed at Chauma village, Sector 110-A, Sector 111, Sector 28 in Dwarka, IECC and finally at Dwarka Sector 21, where an interchange will be constructed to facilitate connectivity with the existing Blue Line of Delhi Metro and the Metro line going towards Delhi airport. 

(With inputs from PTI)

