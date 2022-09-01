A passenger on the track at the Delhi Metro's Tilak Nagar station on the Blue Line has delayed rail services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali on September 1 morning. As per a tweet by Delhi Metro, normal services are operational on all other lines. The Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) connects Dwarka in Delhi with Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh is one of the most used metro lines in the country.

"Blue Line Update Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali due to passenger on track at Tilak Nagar. Normal service on all other lines," mentioned DMRC in a tweet.

On Juky 8, the Violet Line services from Badarpur Border to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabgarh) were delayed due to a passenger on track at Badkal Mor.

On July 4, a woman died after she allegedly jumped in front of a moving train at the Jor Bagh station on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line. Prior to that, a 50-year-old man sustained injuries after he jumped in front of a train at the Moolchand metro station of the Violet Line on June 30.

