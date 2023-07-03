Delhi Metro Renames HUDA City Centre Station Again, To Be Called Millennium City Centre

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has again changed the name of the HUDA City Centre Metro station after announcing to rename the station to the Gurugram City Centre earlier in the day. The last metro station on the Yellow Line will now be known as the Millennium City Centre. The HUDA City Centre is one of the busiest and biggest metro stations of the Delhi Metro. As per a report on PTI, a request to rename the station had come from both the Centre and the Haryana government.

Earlier on Monday, DMRC announced to rename HUDA City Centre Metro station on the Yellow Line as Gurugram City Centre. However, in the evening, the announcement was made on Twitter that the name has been changed again and the station will be called the Millennium City Centre Metro Station.

In partial modification of the earlier announcement regarding the renaming of the HUDA City Centre Metro station on Yellow Line, it has now been decided by competent authorities to rename the station as Millennium City Centre. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) July 3, 2023

"In partial modification of the earlier announcement regarding the renaming of the HUDA City Centre Metro station on Yellow Line, it has now been decided by competent authorities to rename the station as Millennium City Centre," wrote DMRC on Twitter.

The Yellow Line (Line 2) consists of 37 stations and travels between Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in the city of Gurgaon in Haryana. The line with a length of 49.02 kilometers and is mostly underground. The Yellow line is the second line of Delhi Metro to become operational after the Red line and is also the 3rd longest metro line on the Delhi Metro network.

"A decision has been taken to rename the HUDA City Centre Metro station on Yellow Line as Gurugram City Centre. Accordingly, the process of changing the name in all official documents, signage, announcements etc has been initiated and shall be changed gradually," said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Twitter on Monday morning.

The Line also connects with the Airport Express Line at New Delhi metro station.