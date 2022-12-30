Delhi Metro to close Rajiv Chowk Metro station exit gate on New Year's Eve; Check timings here

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced to close the exit gates of the Rajiv Chowk metro station to ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve from 9 PM onwards. However, the entry gates of the metro station will be open until the departure of the last train. Delhi Metro has advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

"As advised by the Delhi Police, to ease overcrowding on New Year`s Eve (31st December, 2022), exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station will not be allowed from 9 PM onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from the Rajiv Chowk Metro station. Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly," DMRC said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have planned several measures and drives to ensure that citizens enjoy New Year`s Eve safely. In conversation with ANI, Special Commissioner of Police Traffic, SS Yadav on Thursday, said elaborate traffic arrangements throughout the city for the smooth flow and regulation of traffic on the New Year`s Eve has been planned.

"There will be well-laid arrangements covering the whole of Delhi where such celebrations shall be organized. Special arrangements have been made for the areas in the vicinity of Connaught Place, India Gate, Rajouri Garden, NFC, GK, Defence Colony, Hauz Khas, Chattarpur, and Punjabi Bagh where people in large numbers assemble usually for celebrations," Yadav said. Yadav said that the police would be deploying additional force to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of celebrations across the city.

"1,850 traffic police personnel will do joint checking with local police, 125 points have been identified for drunk driving, apart from this mobile teams will also be deployed, will take action against the drunk drivers and underage driving," said Yadav.

According to Yadav, restrictions will be imposed from 8.00 pm onwards on December 31 in the vicinity of Connaught Place till the conclusion of New Year celebrations. It will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles. No vehicle will be allowed to proceed towards the inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place except for those carrying valid passes.