Delhi Metro To open Its Phase 4 Priority Corridors By 2026: Details

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Sunday that it is rapidly advancing with its Phase 4 expansion, aiming to open all three priority corridors comprising 65 kilometers of new lines by 2026.

In a post on X, DMRC said that over 50 percent of the work on these corridors has been completed. Specifically, the Majlis Park-Maujpur section has reached about 80 percent completion in civil work. Tunneling is ongoing on the Aerocity-Tughlakabad (Golden Line) and Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg (Magenta Line) corridors.



Regarding delays in the project, DMRC explained that despite beginning Phase 4 in December 2019, the project faced significant delays from 2020 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges in obtaining tree-cutting permissions. The DMRC noted that substantial work on the project has been ongoing for the last one and a half to two years, aiming for completion by 2026.The section from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park Extension is nearly finished and is expected to open by August 2024, with the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor also slated for completion next year. Other sections will open gradually by 2026.However, the DMRC is still awaiting certain permissions related to tree-cutting and land acquisition at specific sites. High-level site visits are being conducted to expedite the work, and the necessary tree-cutting approvals are actively being pursued. Additionally, two new corridors, Inderlok-Indraprastha and Saket G Block-Lajpat Nagar, have recently received approval."The project is being monitored at various levels on a day to day basis. Site visits are also taken up at the highest level to expedite the work. Tree cutting permissions are being pursued at appropriate levels." said DMRC in an official statement.The DMRC is currently securing statutory clearances, including land acquisition, and is in the process of planning and tendering for further civil works, ensuring the project remains on track for its 2026 completion target.