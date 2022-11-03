Delhi Metro update: Airport Express Line services to remain affected till November end; Here's WHY?

Delhi Metro Railway Corporation announced Thursday that the Airport Express Line (AEL) services would remain affected till the end of November 2022. The announcement made by DMRC via its Twitter handle mentioned that the frequency of metro trains on the aforementioned line would be disrupted for the month because of ongoing maintenance work. Mentioning the timings the public transport organisation that the services will remain affected from 11 pm to 7 am during the aforementioned period.

The tweet from DMRC said, "In view of ongoing track maintenance work on Airport Express Line (AEL) for increasing the operational speed of trains, the frequency of trains on the AEL may get slightly affected after 11 PM till the end of revenue service hours & up to 7 AM from the start of revenue service hours."

The announcement further said that the metro train frequency, which is 15 minutes between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., will be delayed by another 5-7 minutes between the two trains. As a result, the total time difference between the two trains during this period is 20 minutes.

Regular Announcements shall be made at stations and in trains accordingly to ensure that there is no inconvenience to passengers.



The maintenance work is expected to get completed by the end of November this year. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) November 3, 2022

It is to be noted that the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line connects the New Delhi metro station with Dwarka Sec 21 metro stations while covering multiple stations like Shivaji Stadium, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Aerocity, and IGI Airport. Earlier, DMRC had announced similar disruptions on the Blue line on October 2 for maintenance work.