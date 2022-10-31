PM Narendra Modi flags off Asarva-Udaipur City Express train services in Gujarat. Indian Railways' Western Railway zone introduced two pairs of trains on the newly Gauge Converted Asarva – Udaipur and Lunidhar-Jetalsar section. Train No. 09566/65 Bhavnagar-Lunidhar Passenger train is being extended up to Jetalsar, and regular train services were introduced between Bhavnagar - Jetalsar and Asarva - Udaipur City. The Asarva - Udaipur Express City train will depart from Asarva on 31st October, 2022 at 18.00 hrs to reach Udaipur City at 00.05 hrs, the next day (in the inaugural run). Similarly, Train No. 09609 Udaipur City – Asarva Express will depart from Udaipur City on 31st October, 2022 at 18.00 hrs to reach Asarva at 00.20 hrs, the next day.

Ministry of Railways took to Twitter to share the news. "Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi flagged off new train services today from Asarwa Railway Station in Gujarat," read the tweet of Ministry of Railways in hindi. The video has garnered over 2K views until now.

The train will halt at Sardargram, Naroda, Nandol Dehegam, Talod, Prantij, Himmatnagar, Shamlaji Road, Bechhiwara, Dungarpur, Rikhabdev Road, Semari, Jay Samand Road, Zawar and Umra stations.

Train no. 09609 will have additional halt at Lusadiya station. Train No. 09477 comprises of AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches while Train No. 09609 comprises of AC Chair Car, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Check the full schedule of Asarva-Udaipur City Express train services HERE:

Train No. 19704 Asarva – Udaipur City Express will depart from Asarva daily at 06.30 hrs and reach Udaipur City at 12.30 hrs, the same day.

Similarly, Train No. 19703 Udaipur City – Asarva Express will depart from Udaipur City daily at 17.00 hrs and reach Asarva at 23.00 hrs, the same day.

These trains will run regularly from November 1, 2022 and will halt at Sardargram, Naroda, Nandol Dehegam, Talod, Prantij, Himmatnagar, Shamlaji Road, Bechhiwara, Dungarpur, Rikhabdev Road, Semari, Jay Samand Road, Zawar and Umra stations in both directions.