Delhi Metro Update: Blue line services delayed at THESE stations

Alert metro commuters! Keep ample time in hand before you step in metro at blue line as there's a delay in blue line metro services running from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City/ Vaishali. The reson for the delay remains unknown. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation took to Twitter to share the news. "Blue Line Update Delay in services from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines," read the tweet. Commuters are advised to look for other modes of transportation in case of an emergency. On October 2, the metro rail services were disrupted due to maintenance work.

Blue Line Update



Delay in services from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali.



Normal service on all other lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) October 5, 2022

The disruptions in services were because of the maintenance work going on between Yamuna Bank and Akshardham section on the blue line on October 2. During this period on Gandhi Jayanti, passengers travelling from one end of this route to the other will had to change trains at Yamuna Bank. DMRC undertakes maintenance work regularly on different routes to ensure the proper functioning of the metro. Earlier, similar announcements were made for the maintenance work going on the Yellow line of Delhi Metro.