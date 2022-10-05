NewsRailways
DELHI METRO

Delhi Metro Update: Blue line services delayed at THESE stations

Delhi Metro Update: Alert metro commuters! Blue line train services delayed from Dwarka Sec 21-Noida Electronic City/ Vaishali stations, reason remains unknown.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 10:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Delay in metro services on blue line
  • DMRC tweeted about the delay in services to alert commuters
  • Reason for the delay remains unknown

Alert metro commuters! Keep ample time in hand before you step in metro at blue line as there's a delay in blue line metro services running from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City/ Vaishali. The reson for the delay remains unknown. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation took to Twitter to share the news. "Blue Line Update Delay in services from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines," read the tweet. Commuters are advised to look for other modes of transportation in case of  an emergency. On October 2, the metro rail services were disrupted due to maintenance work. 

The disruptions in services were because of the maintenance work going on between Yamuna Bank and Akshardham section on the blue line on October 2. During this period on Gandhi Jayanti, passengers travelling from one end of this route to the other will had to change trains at Yamuna Bank. DMRC undertakes maintenance work regularly on different routes to ensure the proper functioning of the metro. Earlier, similar announcements were made for the maintenance work going on the Yellow line of Delhi Metro.

