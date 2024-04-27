India is likely to have its first bullet train by 2026. While Japan is helping India in the project, the nation is known to have highly punctual train services. The Shinkansen popularly called the bullet train is a network of high-speed trains that boasts of its highest safety record, stability and punctuality. Japan runs over 300 bullet train trips per day carrying lakhs of passengers.

Even, foreign tourists visit Japan to travel on the train and experience the amazing journey. The bullet train generally has aqua aqua-green nose and white body. However, there is a complete yellow bullet train in Japan in which passengers are not allowed to travel. No, we are not joking. It's true. The train is popularly called 'Doctor Yellow'.

What Is Doctor Yellow Bullet Train?

The 'Doctor Yellow' is the Shinkansen test train. This bullet train is used to inspect tracks, diagnose problems with tracks, overhead wires, signals, and equipment and alert engineers in the case of any issues. The train is referred to as 'Doctor Yellow' because of its function of diagnosing issues and its yellow colour.

This Train doesn’t carry any passengers



The train is painted yellow to make it more visible and recognisable. Also, the yellow colour stands for happiness in Japan. The distinctive yellow colour has made sighting of this unique train a matter of pride for many Japanese people because this train doesn't have a particular timetable.

Doctor Yellow- Crew Details

What is interesting is that Doctor Yellow can operate at the highest speed of 443 km/hour to test the tracks and their stability. This is also shorter than normal Shinkansen trains as it only has 7 coaches. Inside the train has modern, state-of-the-art monitoring equipment to analyse track alignment and wear in overhead wiring.

The train generally operates with 9 crew members including 2 pilots, 3 track technicians, and 4 workers. They monitor the data and relay any concerns to maintenance crews to repair the problem. Since Japan is prone to earthquakes, the 'Doctor Yellow' is dispatched to the area to check the safety of the tracks.