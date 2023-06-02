Explained: How To Book Delhi Metro Tickets On WhatsApp? Step-By-Step Guide

Delhi Metro is working on making travel easier for commuters. Moving in the same direction, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has partnered with WhatsApp to book metro tickets online. The new service is currently available on the Airport Express Line as part of the pilot project. It is worth mentioning that these services were available with Bengaluru and Chennai Metro before the national capital. The new move comes after DMRC introduced QR code-based paper tickets for all metro stations.

How To Book Delhi Metro Ticket On WhatsApp?

Step 1: Delhi Metro commuters can begin the process by sending "Hi" on the official WhatsApp number of DMRC, i.e., 9650855800. In response, the user will be given the option to choose either Hindi or English language for further process.

Step 2: After language selection, a message with multiple options will appear. The options include "Buy Ticket", "Last Journey Tickets", and "Retrieve Ticket". The commuters can proceed by selecting "Buy Ticket".

Step 3: The WhatsApp chat will now seek the details of the number of passengers travelling. Once the number is sent, the app will revert with journey details, including the number of passengers, source station, destination, travel date, and the price of tickets/tickets.

Step 4: Once the commuter confirms the details, they will receive a confirmation message and a link for payment of the price.

Step 5: Once the payment is successful, the commuter will receive the QR-based ticket on WhatsApp. This ticket can be used at the scanners at AFC gates for entry and exit.

Delhi Metro Stations With Whatsapp Ticket Booking Facility

New Delhi, Shivaji Stadium, Dhaula Kaun, Delhi Aerocity, IGI Airport, and Dwarka Sector 21 are among the stations that are now operational. Soon, it ought to be accessible at additional Metro stations.

Limitations Of Booking Delhi Metro Ticket On WhatsApp

Currently, the new facility of booking Delhi Metro tickets with Whatsapp comes with its limitations. For one, a commuter using the facility can only have a maximum of 6 QR tickets per journey. Adding to it, the QR tickets obtained will be only valid until the end of the day. The validity decreases to 65 minutes once the commuter enters a gate. Furthermore, the tickets can only be booked during operational hours and can not be cancelled. Adding to the list, if a person wishes to exit the same from the same metro station, he/she must do it within 30 minutes.