Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express trouble continues, runs over 54-year-old woman in Gujarat

The Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train reports another accident where the semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express train ran over a 54-year-old woman near Anand in Gujarat. This is not the first time such an incident has taken place. The incident comes after instances of Vande Bharat train colliding with cattle in Gujarat. The Vande Bharat semi-high speed express train was launched on Gujarat-Mumbai route on September 30 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, since its launch, three incidents of the train colliding with cattle have taken place in Gujarat. Vande Bharat train on the Mumbai-Gandhinagar route was damaged on 29 October 2022 in a cattle run-over incident.

The incident occurred near the Atul in Mumbai Central while the train was on its journey from Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar. Due to the accident, the train was detained for 15 minutes resulting in a delay in services. After the accident, the nose cone of the train broke. However, the train didn't have any mechanical damage.

Earlier, the nose of the Vande Bharat train was damaged after it collided with cattle on the same route. This incident occurred between Ahmedabad's Vatva and Maninagar stations, but, the train travelled without the panel to Gandhinagar Capital station and again to Mumbai Central.

However, no functional part of the train was damaged. At the time, the Western Railway said in a statement that the nose of the train was sacrificial by design. Following the previous incidents the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a statement, "All railway tracks in the country still on ground, on surface. Problem of cattle thus persists. However, trains are being designed to tackle such issues."