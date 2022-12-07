German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock takes ride in Delhi Metro: Watch Video

Delhi Metro is an important means of public transportation in the National Capital Region and very often makes headlines for its various achievements. However, this time the metro services made the news after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock took a ride in Delhi Metro with her envoy on Monday. It is to be noted that the German minister was on her two-day visit to India, during which she took the ride. Now, the video of the incident is going viral on the internet.

The video shared by a Twitter user named Richard Walker has become viral, with over 1 lakh views on the social media platform. In the 23-second video, German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock can be seen entering the metro along with her envoy. Meanwhile, other passengers of the Delhi Metro can be seen sitting around. Meanwhile, others recorded the video of the foreign minister.

On Monday, the 41-year-old also had a meeting with S Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs. Baerbock stated during the bilateral conversation that there can be no talks with Pakistan as long as there is terrorism.

Riding the Delhi Metro with Germany’s foreign minister pic.twitter.com/riWTsckThN — Richard Walker (@rbsw) December 5, 2022

However, Netizens did not like the German Minister's ride on the Delhi Metro as they said that it would have inconvenienced the passengers on the metro. While others didn't like that the passengers on the metro did not offer their seats to the German foreign minister.

One of the social media users commented on the post, saying, "Delhi metro network is bigger than the total metro network the country of Germany itself has." While someone else said, "Too much inconvenience to the public. Delhi metro itself jam-packed packed everyday especially during peak hours."

It is to be noted that Annalena Baerbock also visited the Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib during her visit and helped with the food preparations there. Besides, she also took an e-rickshaw ride during her visit to old Delhi.