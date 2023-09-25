Get Air Tickets For Cheap! IRCTC Not To Charge Convenience Fee Till Sept 27

IRCTC has announced to not to charge any convenience fees on air ticket bookings for travellers buying flight tickets between September 25 to 27 to mark its 24th foundation day. IRCTC celebrates its foundation day on September 27, which is also coinciding with the World Tourism Day. The move is set to benefit flyers as they can avail cheaper air tickets from the IRCTC platform. IRCTC is a leading ticketing platform in India, serving to the Indian Railways with their online ticketing, but also air travel through its air ticketing platform.

IRCTC will also be offering a slew of other offers to customers booking air tickets from it. Apart from waiving off the convenience fees from the customers booking international as well as domestic flight tickets on its website from September 25 to 27, IRCTC is offering discounts up to Rs 2,000 on air tickets on card transactions of different banks.

Customers will be able to avail this offer by booking their tickets through IRCTC's air ticketing portal as well as IRCTC Air mobile app. Apart for the limited period offers, IRCTC Air also offers defence fares and leave travel concession (LTC) tickets for government officials, a statement issued by IRCTC said.

Further, as a value addition, IRCTC also provides a travel insurance of Rs 50 lakh for every air ticket booked through its portal, it added. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is an Indian public sector undertaking providing ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways.

However, the company also forayed into air ticketing and tourism packages to attract a growing number of travellers in India and abroad.