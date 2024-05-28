Goods Train Derails At Palghar Station Near Mumbai, Rail Services Affected: Check Details
The derailment, which involved six wagons and one VBG of a goods train, happened at point numbers 117/118 in the Palghar yard.
Trending Photos
Recently, a goods train derailed at Palghar Station near Mumbai on the UP line of the Mumbai-Surat section. The derailment, which involved six wagons and one VBG of a goods train, happened at point numbers 117/118 in the Palghar yard around 17:08 hrs. The incident has significantly impacted rail services in the region.
Restoration Efforts Underway
Restoration work is currently in progress to clear the affected tracks. Assistance and relief trains (ART) from Nandurbar, Udhna, Bandra Terminus, and Valsad are on their way to the site to expedite the restoration process.
Train Services Affected
Several train services have been either diverted or terminated due to the derailment:
- 12936 Surat - Mumbai Intercity: Short terminated at Vapi.
- 16505 Gandhidham - SBC Express: Diverted via Surat - Udhna - Jalgaon - Kalyan.
- 12432 Nizamuddin - Trivandrum Rajdhani Express: Diverted via Surat - Udhna - Jalgaon - Kalyan.
- 19260 Bhavnagar - Kochuveli Express: Diverted via Surat - Udhna - Jalgaon - Kalyan.
Impact on Suburban Services
The derailment has also caused disruptions to suburban services:
- Cancellations: Six UP and five Down-direction Dahanu local trains have been cancelled.
- Short Terminations: One Down direction Dahanu local has been short-terminated at Virar.
Helpline Numbers for Affected Passengers
Passengers affected by the derailment can contact the following helpline numbers for assistance:
- Vapi Station: Auto no. 49545, BSNL no. 0260 2462341
- Surat Station: 0261-2401797
- Udhna Station: 022-67641801
- List of Short Terminated Trains
- Several trains have been short-terminated at various stations due to the incident:
- 09160 Valsad - Bandra Terminus: Short terminated at Umbargaon Road.
- 09186 Kanpur - Mumbai Central: Short terminated at Sachin.
- 09056 Udhna - Bandra Terminus: Short terminated at Bhilad.
- 12936 Surat - Bandra Terminus: Short terminated at Vapi.
- 19426 Nandurbar - Borivali Express: Short terminated at Valdad.
- 19102 Surat - Virar Express: Short terminated at Bilimora.
- 09180 Surat - Virar: Short terminated at Udhna.
Live Tv