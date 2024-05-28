Goods Train Derails At Palghar Station Near Mumbai, Rail Services Affected: Check Details

Recently, a goods train derailed at Palghar Station near Mumbai on the UP line of the Mumbai-Surat section. The derailment, which involved six wagons and one VBG of a goods train, happened at point numbers 117/118 in the Palghar yard around 17:08 hrs. The incident has significantly impacted rail services in the region.

Restoration Efforts Underway

Restoration work is currently in progress to clear the affected tracks. Assistance and relief trains (ART) from Nandurbar, Udhna, Bandra Terminus, and Valsad are on their way to the site to expedite the restoration process.

Train Services Affected

Several train services have been either diverted or terminated due to the derailment:

12936 Surat - Mumbai Intercity: Short terminated at Vapi.

16505 Gandhidham - SBC Express: Diverted via Surat - Udhna - Jalgaon - Kalyan.

12432 Nizamuddin - Trivandrum Rajdhani Express: Diverted via Surat - Udhna - Jalgaon - Kalyan.

19260 Bhavnagar - Kochuveli Express: Diverted via Surat - Udhna - Jalgaon - Kalyan.

Impact on Suburban Services

The derailment has also caused disruptions to suburban services:

Cancellations: Six UP and five Down-direction Dahanu local trains have been cancelled.

Short Terminations: One Down direction Dahanu local has been short-terminated at Virar.

Helpline Numbers for Affected Passengers

Passengers affected by the derailment can contact the following helpline numbers for assistance: