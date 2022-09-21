Google announces feature to book train ticket in THESE countries, check details here

Users will soon be able to purchase train tickets in Search in additional countries, according to a new feature Google has announced. Users in Germany, Spain, Italy, and Japan may now look for train tickets for domestic and international travel directly on Google Search. Google said that its travel tools now incorporate sustainability. Customers will find it easier to look for and purchase train tickets using the new feature, which requires many less steps than was previously required.

"For some trips, taking a train might be the more sustainable option, but finding the prices and schedules to get from A to B can take a few separate searches," said Richard Holden, VP of Travel Products at Google.

"Starting today, you can now shop for train tickets directly on Google Search, for travel in and around select countries - including Germany, Spain, Italy, and Japan," he mentioned in a blog post late on Tuesday.

Also read: Vande Bharat Express trains to get electric engine, Indian Railways to make major changes in network

Just query something like "Berlin to Vienna trains," and you`ll see a new module in the search results that lets you choose your departure date and compare the available options. Once you select the train that works best, there`s a direct link to complete your booking on the partner`s website.

"This feature will expand to more locations as we work with other rail providers. We also plan to begin testing a similar feature for bus tickets in the near future to broaden your choices for intercity travel," said Holden. Moreover, he added that new filters for flights and hotels make it easier to find more sustainable options on Google Search.

Meanwhile, Google has also added a new emissions filter for flights. The feature allows users to choose flights between “Any” or “Low emission only” flights. This new feature is similar to the feature of getting more EV-friendly routes on Google maps.

With inputs from IANS