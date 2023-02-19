Greater Noida to get Train Connectivity Soon, Government Mulling Expansion of Boraki Railway Station

Gautam Buddha Nagar district includes two cities - Noida and Greater Noida. They are also the largest revenue generators for the Uttar Pradesh government with development at its peak in these cities. Also, at the Global Investors Summit, Greater Noida topped the charts. However, it faces a big challenge in terms of railway and air connectivity. While Noida International Airport being constructed in Jewar will solve the problem for the aviation side, railway connectivity is a miss for this revenue-making city. As of now, Only Dadri Station falls under the districts that cater to some of the main routes of Northern Railways. Sadly, not many trains have a stoppage here. Therefore, Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, and New Delhi railway stations have to be used by the citizens. Now, it seems like the government has a plan with the expansion of Boraki Railway Station.

Boraki Railway Station Expansion Plan

With rail connectivity a big issue in the district, the government is planning to revamp the Boraki railway station of Greater Noida and create a multi-modal transport hub, which will comprise the railway station, a metro station and a bus stand.

Boraki railway station, metro station and bus stand will be connected by a skywalk (traveller) being built in Greater Noida to provide convenience to the passengers. With the skywalk, passengers will not have to walk on foot carrying luggage from railway station to bus stand or metro station but will stand at one place on the traveller and reach their destination.

Boraki Railway Station Land Acquirement

The concept plan for the entire project has been prepared. The Greater Noida Authority, in collaboration with the Government of India, has planned the multi-modal transport and logistics hub on 478 hectares of land in seven villages around Boraki. The approval of the Government of India has been received on both these projects. So far, about 80 per cent of land has been acquired.

Boraki Railway Station Train Routes

It is expected that after its completion, most of the eastbound trains will run from Boraki and people living in and around Greater Noida will be able to board trains for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal from here.

With inputs from IANS