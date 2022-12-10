Greater Noida West Metro gets approval from Central Govt, construction to begin SOON

The Noida-Noida Extension Metro Project that is an extension of the Aqua Line Metro in Uttar Pradesh's Noida city and passes through the Greater Noida West area has finally received approval from the central government after much delay. The project was sent to the Public Investment Board (PIB) by the Ministry of Urban Development after adetailed project report (DPR) by the Uttar Pradesh government was submitted to the Central government with some amendments. As per a report on a local news website Tricity Today, the PIB has given approval to the project and now the central govt will invest money in the project. The construction of the project can begin anytime soon, local media reports suggest.

The Aqua Line metro's extension is proposed to connect Noida and Greater Noida (West) also known as Noida Extension and estimated to come up at a cost of Rs 2,682 crore. "The extension corridor of the Aqua Line metro will connect Noida Sector 51 and Knowledge Park V in Greater Noida (West). The route is proposed to have nine stations over 14.95 km," Gupta said.

About the project

The Greater Noida West Metro project is a 9.15 km long-elevated track, where five elevated stations are to be built including sector 122, sector 123, sector 4, sector 12 Ecotech, and sector-2, in the first phase of the project. In the second phase, the rest of the four metro stations will be constructed.

Budget

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), Noida and Greater Noida Authority, Central Government and Uttar Pradesh Government is expected to spend a total of Rs 1,100 crore on the complete project. Rs 500 crore has been allocated and will be spent on civil work.

India's Highest Metro Station

As per the officials, a 4-storey metro station will be constructed for this route at the Gaur City, and Gautam Buddha Nagar will be the first city in the country to have a 4-storey station. Under the Aqua line Metro project, the metro will run from Sector-51 to the Greater Noida Extension (Greater Noida West).

Completion of the project

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

With PTI inputs