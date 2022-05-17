Greater Noida West metro project delayed again, know the reason here

Greater Noida West metro project gets delayed again for two months as the detailed project report (DPR) which was sent by the Uttar Pradesh government to the Central government needs some more amendments. As per Tricity Today, a Noida based website, the revised DPR has been submitted again by Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) to the government of Uttar Pradesh and will be sent to the Central government next week for approval. It can take two months more before the construction starts, the website further stated.

About the project

The Greater Noida West Metro project is a 9.15 km long-elevated track, where five elevated stations are to be built for stations including sector 122, sector 123, sector 4, sector 12 Ecotech, and sector-2In the first phase of the project, the metro will cover Sector-51 to Sector-52 of Greater Noida West. Until now, Rs 500 crore will be allocated and spent on civil work.

Budget

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) approved a budget of Rs 287.62 crore for the financial year 2022-2023 and gave its go-ahead for an internal audit report. With the approval and allocation of the budget, the construction of flyovers to facilitate movement between Noida-Greater Noida and Delhi Metro lines was taken.

Metro stations

As per the officials, a 4-story metro station will be constructed for this route. Gautam Buddha Nagar will be the first city in the country to have a 4-story station. Under the Aqua line Metro project, the metro will run from Sector-51 to the Greater Noida extension. A total of 9 stations are said to be constructed between the stations.

Completion of the project

The project is said to be completed by the end of 2024.

