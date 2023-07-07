'Historic Day': BJP MP Ravi Kishan On PM Modi Launching Lucknow-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Lucknow-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express train today. The train will be the second Vande Bharat Express for the state of Uttar Pradesh and will also connect Ayodhya with Lucknow and Gorakhpur. The first Vande Bharat Express in the state runs on the New Delhi-Varanasi route. Also, this is the first mini version of the Vande Bharat train in the state, that will connect Lucknow to Gorakhpur via Ayodhya. Ecstatic on the launch of the train, BJP MP from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan said that it's a historic day for Gorakhpur.

"It's a historic day, it's Diwali for the entire Gorakhpur tomorrow. Other than Vande Bharat Express, the historic (Gorakhpur) railway station is being transformed with an investment of hundreds of crores," says BJP MP Ravi Kishan on PM Modi's Gorakhpur visit. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Gorakhpur Railway Station.

"Our government is constantly engaged in strengthening the rail infrastructure across the country. In this direction tomorrow, I will get the privilege of flagging off the Vande Bharat train between Gorakhpur-Lucknow. Apart from this, I will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Gorakhpur railway station," wrote PM Modi in a tweet in Hindi.

Lucknow-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express

Vande Bharat Express is likely to cover a distance of 302 km (via Ayodhya junction) in less than four hours. The train will operate at maximum 110 kmph on the track, although the train cruise limit is 160 kmph. The Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express, will run six days a week, barring Saturdays, with a little over 550 passengers.

The semi-high speed train will begin its journey from Gorakhpur following the inauguration and reach Lucknow Junction via halts at Sahjanwa, Khalilabad, Basti, Babhnan, Mankapur, Ayodhya and Barabanki.

Currently, Arunachal superfast express (22411), which operates on Sunday and Wednesday between Gorakhpur and Lucknow, covers the 270 km journey (via Gonda junction) in the shortest possible time of 4 hours 35 minutes, followed by Sapt Kranti superfast express (12557) and Gorakhdham superfast express (12555), both of which take 4 hours and 50 minutes to cover the distance.